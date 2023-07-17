The Provost of the Federal College of Education Technical, Isu Ebonyi State, Prof. Okey Reuben Okechukwu, has called on Nigerian leaders and philanthropists in society to sponsor or support indigent students in order to eradicate crime and other social vices in the country.

According to the Provost, supporting indigent students will help combat criminality in society and prevent the scenario described by Chief Obafemi Awolowo, where “it is the children of these indigent members of society that will not allow the children of the privileged to walk freely.”

Prof. Okechukwu made this statement during the college’s maiden matriculation ceremony, where a total of 157 students were admitted and matriculated.

He also attributed the lack of resources in the country to catch up with the knowledge economy, which he described as a global positive trait, as a reason why youths and teenagers engage in threatening activities that hinder the healthy growth of society.

He urged the students to seize the opportunity of being in college to prioritize their studies and avoid distractions.

Furthermore, the Provost thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the college’s visitor, His Excellency Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for their clear vision of promoting quality education in the country.

“I invite all blessed and generous members among us to support our youths and teenagers in their quest for education. This, I believe, will steer many of our teenagers and youths away from social vices and miscreancies such as insecurity and cybercrime.”

“The world is globally becoming a knowledge economy. However, we lack the resources to catch up with this global positive trait due to our rural economic quagmire.”

“This unfortunate trend has led our youths and teenagers to engage in many threatening adventures that hinder the healthy growth of society.”

“Also, unemployment is on the rise, and the government and the blessed members among us are not investing enough. All of these contribute to the insecurity in the country.”

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, represented by the state Commissioner for Education (Tertiary Education), Professor Omari Omaka, urged the lecturers of the college to train the students to be practical-oriented and promised to support the college.





He also advised the students to focus on their studies and apply what they learn when they graduate.

“No matter how well you are trained, if you do not practice, it is meaningless. So, as lecturers in this great college, as foundation students of this great college, as principal officers, the task is to train our students to be practical-oriented and not just give lectures and leave.”

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew David, represented by Sunday Afolabi, congratulated the matriculants and emphasized that they are fortunate to be joining at a time when the Federal Government is giving more attention to the education sector, especially teacher education.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education, Paulinus Okwelle, represented by Mr Anwan Amos, expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the school despite the security challenges it faces.

He urged the school management to always comply with the minimum standard requirements of the NCCE in order to be the best at all times.

It should be noted that the college was one of the Federal colleges approved by the past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to bridge the educational gap and increase production for the basic education level in the country.

