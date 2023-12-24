Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has vehemently denied a report alleging his involvement in the alleged illegal withdrawal of $6.3 million from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The report, published by an online newspaper, claimed that a special investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu uncovered the alleged theft, which supposedly occurred on February 8, 2023, weeks before the presidential election.

The report further alleged that Mustapha, along with the embattled former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, authorised the removal of the cash from the bank’s vault under the guise of funding foreign election observer missions.

The investigator’s report, as quoted by the publication, claimed CCTV footage captured how the money was moved out of the apex bank.

However, Mustapha, in a strongly worded statement made available to journalists on Saturday, categorically refuted the accusations, calling them “outrageous and unsubstantiated.”

He described the article as a “malicious fabrication” and an “orchestrated” attempt to assassinate my character and besmirch my reputation.”

The former SGF stressed that he lacked knowledge of the purported ‘Presidential Directive’ cited in the report as justification for the withdrawal.

He also stated that he was never involved in discussions or transactions related to any payments for foreign election observers.

Furthermore, Mustapha questioned the timing of the allegations, pointing to the sensitive pre-Christmas period as a deliberate attempt to exploit public sentiment and sow seeds of doubt.

The former SGF demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter, urging the authorities to probe the source of the fabricated documents and expose those behind the ‘smear’ campaign’.

Mustapha also appealed to the public and media to exercise critical thinking and not succumb to misinformation.

Part of his response reads: “The article hinges on the dubious premise of forged documents and a misleading narrative. It claims that $6.3 million was withdrawn from the CBN vaults based on a purported “Presidential Directive” bearing the signature of President Buhari.

“This document, unsurprisingly, has not been presented for public scrutiny. In fact, I have no knowledge of such a directive, nor was I ever involved in any discussions or transactions regarding the alleged payment to foreign election observers.

“I demand a thorough and transparent investigation into this matter. Let the relevant authorities probe the source of these fabricated documents and expose those responsible for this malicious attempt to damage my reputation. I have nothing to hide and welcome any legitimate investigation that sheds light on the truth.

“Throughout my career in public service, I have always upheld the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct. I have served with dedication and transparency, and my record speaks for itself. I will not allow this baseless and defamatory attack to go unchallenged. I will defend my reputation vigorously and ensure that the truth prevails.

“This is not just about me; it is about upholding the integrity of public service and safeguarding the reputation of those who have served this country with honour. I trust that the Nigerian people will see through this orchestrated attack and recognize it for what it truly is: a desperate attempt to silence a voice of reason and integrity.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE