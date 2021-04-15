Police storm forest in search of kidnapped women in Oyo

Operatives in Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday again stormed the forest at Onipe Community, on Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road, in search of the victims abducted by gunmen on Monday.

The search led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations, Gbenga Ojo, involved operatives from Idi Ayunre Division, Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS), Monitoring Unit, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Skynet, Swift Response Squad (SRS), Puff Adder, other tactical teams, local hunters and vigilantes.

They were also with journalists to hunt for the kidnappers.

The combing of the bush which started at about 9 am and was paused at about 4:30 pm saw the operatives in the deep bush at Onigambari, to link other places where the abductors were tracked to.

In the course of the search, two herdsmen noticed afar quickly made a strange sound to the cows they were staying with, putting the animals in a race, and the herdsmen disappearing with them.

Also, on a return journey, a Fulani man was noticed swiftly disappearing into the bush as soon as he noticed police operatives.

Though he was pursued, his deft moves in the thick bush made his arrest difficult, with the police cautious of any shooting.

Speaking with journalists while other operatives remained in the bush, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations opened up on the recent cases of abduction in the axis.

ACP Ojo stated that in the course of investigation, it was discovered that the abducted victims were usually whisked into nearby bushes.

He said: “As part of security measures put in place by the command, we have deployed several patrol vehicles along the road, to check the activities of these hoodlums.

“We have also mobilised so many patrol teams – the tactical teams of the command, members of the vigilante group and local hunters – to comb the bush.”

Saying that journalists who were part of the day’s operations could see how wide and extended the bush that was searched was, to the point that the operatives got to the border between Oyo and Ogun states, Ojo assured that the command was undeterred by not having any of the hoodlums arrested yet.

He stated further that the command would continue to chase them until they would be out of the state.

According to ACP Ojo, “we have decided not to wait for them on the road. That is our plan. We will take the battle to them in the bush.

“We have started, and will continue, to ensure that the victims are rescued.

“Our plan, our aim, is to get these people arrested. We also intend to chase them out completely.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver.

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…