Bitcoin Impact on the Global Economy

Bitcoin’s impact on the global economy is an emerging trend. That’s because this cryptocurrency is rapidly making it into the mainstream. In the past, only a few people know about Bitcoin. Many people saw the success of this digital currency as a pipe dream. To others, Bitcoin was an obscure hobby. But, this has changed after some years.

Today, Bitcoin’s story is entirely different. Bitcoin presents a significant digital investment opportunity. And this cryptocurrency has the potential to impact the world severely. The Bitcoin price increase to around $4,764.8 in August 2017 from around $572.3 in August 2016 increased this cryptocurrency’s popularity. It also captured many investors’ attention globally.

What's more, Bitcoin makes up to around 64.01% of the overall cryptocurrencies' value. Over 7.1 million people are active users of this cryptocurrency.

Essentially, Satoshi Nakamoto designed Bitcoin to transform the traditional financial system. The goal was also to eliminate financial intermediaries. And this is likely to have substantial effects on the global economy. Bitcoin can also act as a safe-haven asset. On the other hand, Bitcoin is a worldwide financial system. Investors, banking sectors, companies, and governments have shown real-time interest in this cryptocurrency.

Digging Through the Bitcoin Concept

Bitcoin exhibits properties that traditional currencies or authorized money and assets like gold don’t have. And these properties give this cryptocurrency the power to impact the global economy. For a long time, people have called Bitcoin a digital currency. And this is for a reason. Essentially, Bitcoin could be the game-changer at the global financial level and a tool that may enhance economic growth.

Here’s why:

Value Storage: Bitcoin exists as digital money. That means it’s not available in a physical form or shape like cash. As such, people can store Bitcoin in digital wallets. Individuals can use the seed phrase they use to access this cryptocurrency from devices like tablets and phones. Thus, people can use Bitcoin to store value safely.

Security: Bitcoin is a digital currency without a central controlling authority. As such, it eliminates fraud risk. With Bitcoin, people complete real-time transactions safely from their devices. What’s more, the absence of intermediaries enables Bitcoin users to control and manage their assets.

Anonymity: You don’t have to connect the Bitcoins in your digital wallet to explicitly distinguishing information. Thus, this currency is different from traditional banks that demand to know their customers’ purposes and intents by requesting financial and personal data for every transaction.

Payment method: Bitcoin is both a new form of money and a digital currency. That means people can use it to transfer and receive money. Currently, many businesses access Bitcoin payments.

With such attributes, Bitcoin has the potential to impact the global economy in many ways. Here are some of the ways this cryptocurrency is likely to affect this economy.

Shifting global investments from traditional assets to digital assets like Bitcoin

Separating transactions from the U.S dollar that has for long served as the reserve currency

Eliminating the essence of the intermediaries like banks

Encouraging more online and overseas transactions

Reducing over-reliance on fiat currencies

Removing barriers to business entry and emerging markets

Opening access to the credit system in countries with inadequate banking systems

Overall, many people and institutions will feel the impact of Bitcoin on the global economy. And this explains why many entities are rushing to adopt Bitcoin as a payment method, trading asset, and investment asset.