Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, (CP) Mohammed Bunu has disclosed that 10 kidnapped victims were rescued along the Gusami forest of Birnin Magaji local government area in the state.

The police commissioner reiterated his determination to rescue all kidnapped victims and reunite them with their families without giving a dime as ransom.

This was contained in a press release signed by the spokesperson of the command Asp Yazeed Abubakar issued on Friday in Gusau.

“On 18th May 2023 at about 2300hrs, Police Tactical Operatives while on search and rescue operations along Gusami Forest under Birnin magaji LGA acted on intelligence reports and rescued ten(10) persons kidnapped victims from Gidan Gobirawa village of Kaura Namoda LGA.

“The victims while undergoing an interview by the commissioner of police said that they have been in Captivity since 7th May 2023 when the bandit took them to an unknown destination and spent ten (10) days in captivity.”

He added that the rescued victims were checked by the police medical doctor, debriefed and handed over to their respective families.

Bunu appealed to the general public to continue supporting the police by giving timely and credible information with a view to restoring normalcy in the state and rescuing other kidnap victims.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE