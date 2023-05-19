The South-West Zonal Publicity Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Hon. Kilamuwaye Badmus, has debunked writing an apology letter to the former Chairman of the party in Ogun state, Comrade Sunday Olaposi Oginni, saying the current happenings in the party in the state is a collective struggle to rescue the party from the mess it was put into.

He also warned the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration under Governor Dapo Abiodun to stay clear of the NNPP matter, which they are trying to dabble in, to frustrate the ongoing petition against the APC, Dapo Abiodun and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the omission of the party’s name on the ballot papers used in conducting March 18th governorship election in the state.

Badmus stated this on Friday in a statement while reacting to an alleged apology letter orchestrated by one Bamigbade Ahmid, who was trying to impersonate him.

The southwest zonal publicity secretary of the NNPP said he has never for any reason written an apology letter to the former Chairman of the NNPP in Ogun state, Comrade Sunday Olaposi Oginni.

According to the statement, “Hon. Kilamuwaye Badmus has never for any reason written an apology letter to the former Chairman of NNPP in Ogun State, Comrade Sunday Olaposi Oginni.

“The action taken on the ongoing matter is a collective fight to rescue the NNPP faithful members within and diaspora from the political mediocrity and dishonesty of the said former party chairman.

“I fervently call all our faithful members in Ogun state, to keep calm because this struggle is a rescue mission and together we win. And to the former Ogun state Chairman, Bamigbade Ahmid who is trying to impersonate Badmus Kilamuwaye should be extremely careful and be warned.

“I want to also call on the APC-led administration under Governor Dapo Abiodun to stay clear of the NNPP matter, which they are trying to dabble in, to frustrate the ongoing petition against the APC, Dapo Abiodun and the INEC for the omission of our party name on the ballot papers used in conducting March 18th.

“Thank you very much to the good people of Ogun NNPP; His Excellency Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, NNPP Ogun state guber candidate; the zonal southwest leadership led by Prince Ayoade; NNPP national executive council led by Ag. Abba Kawu Ali and our indefatigable national leader His Excellency Senator Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for their unrelenting efforts to rescue Ogun state NNPP from the hands of political armed robbers.”

Recall that crisis erupted in the party after the national leadership of the party expelled the former Chairman, Comrade Sunday Olaposi Oginni for anti-party activities.

The crisis took another dimension on Tuesday while Oginni was alleged to have connived with the Police to frame up Kilamuwaye on frivolous allegations, hence, he was arrested, and detained but granted bail on Wednesday by Magistrate Court, Isabo, Abeokuta.





In the heat of the crisis, a socio-political group, All Youths Re-Oriented Initiative (AYRION) in a statement by its Secretary, Precious Momodu alleged Oginni of money laundering over his claim of keeping 7.5 million naira cash inside NNPP party secretariat, Carwash, Adatan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

