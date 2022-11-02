Zamfara PDP chairman is dead

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Zamfara State chapter, Alh Ahmad Sani Kaura, is dead.

He died today after a protracted illness.

Preparations are in top gear to bury his remains according to Islamic injunction today in his home town of Kaura Namoda.

Details later…

