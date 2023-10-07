The Imo State Police Command has paraded nineteen suspects for being involved in armed robbery, advance fee fraud, unlawful possession of firearms, IPOB/ESN terrorism activities, stealing, possession of stolen properties, cultism, and social vices, among others.

Briefing newsmen at the Command Headquarters, Owerri Friday, the State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, through the Command Public Relations Officer ASP Henry Okoye, said the suspects were arrested at different locations in the state and would be arraigned in criminal court upon completion of the investigation.

The CP said that the command received a distress call from a victim who stated that hoodlums armed with one pump action gun and two locally made pistols robbed him of his Samsung and Infinix Phones valued at N380,000, and his wife’s own valued at N298,000.

He further said that his black Toyota Corolla Car and other valuables were carted away from him at gunpoint.

Alerting the Command’s Tactical Team, CP said that his men immediately swung into action and arrested one Nnamdi Anyingor, male, aged 26, the following day behind Chicken Republic Ikenegbu in Owerri in possession of the complainant’s stolen vehicle.

The CP said that in the course of the investigation, the suspect admitted that he is a member of a notorious armed robbery syndicate terrorizing the residents of Ama-Wire, Orji, Amakohia, Naze, and its environs and mentioned one ‘SUPER’ a native of Ohaji/Egbema as their gang leader.

He said incriminating items recovered in the course of searching the house include one Dell laptop, different car sensors, a pair of black boots, two big iron cutters, a military camouflage uniform, master keys, a bottle containing a snake and fetish items.

According to CP, manhunt for the apprehension of other gang members are in place, assuring that suspect will be arraigned in court upon completion of a comprehensive investigation.

Similarly, the operatives of the command had arrested two armed robbery syndicates namely; Obinna Chukwuntu, male, aged 26, and Marcellinus Chinaemerem, male, aged 26.

The Commissioner of Police said that the suspects during interrogation, had confessed to the crime of robbing a woman of her Cubb-100 motorcycle and other valuables.

He said: “Sequel to a complaint of armed robbery received from a victim on 27/8/2023 at about 1830hrs, that she was robbed of her Cub-100 motorcycle, red in colour, the operatives of the Command’s Tactical Team through credible intelligence swung into action on 30/8/2023 and arrested the following suspects; 1. Obinna Chukwuntu ‘m’ Aged 26yrs and 2. Marcellinus Chinemerem ‘m’ Aged 26yrs.”





Barde said that during interrogation, they confessed to the crime and took the operatives to their hideout at Akata Afara Mbaitoli L.G.A where the robbed Red colour Cub-100 motorcycle, one locally made pistol loaded with two rounds of live cartridges were recovered. The suspects mentioned their syndicate members at large.

He reaffirmed the Command’s unalloyed determination to ensure maximum safety and security of Imolites before, during, and after the State gubernatorial election coming up in November and also sustain the improving nightlife and business activities in the state.

The Police Command however warn the general public who are unlawfully in possession of illicit firearms and ammunition to kindly submit such firearms to the nearest Police Station with a promise that it will attract no sanction or will be made to face the full wrath of the law if found in their possession.

He commended the officers and men of the command for a job well done in achieving this crucial milestone while urging Imo people to “continue to support and cooperate with the Police and other security agencies by remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious person or clandestine activity observed within their vicinity to the nearest Police Station or via the following emergency lines; 08034773600 or 08098880197.”

Other suspects paraded at the command headquarters were a 26-year-old boy who allegedly shot his friend to death and a 72-year-old who also stabbed a relative, 35 years, to death over a minor argument.

