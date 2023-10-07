The chairman of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) Kano state chapter, Alhaji Hashimu Dungurawa, has said that the national Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje lacks the capacity to win the forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi, and Bayelsa states for his party.

Speaking on Saturday, Dungurawa told the press in Kano that Ganduje “is a renowned serial loser whose emergence as National Chairman was a misapplication of choice.

Dungurawa, a former aide to Ganduje said “Antecedents played a key role in political calculus, and we are talking of a man whose poor outing in participatory election home and away is abysmal and in effect diminished his streak of winning a competitive exercise.

“Ganduje failed to deliver Edo state in the last election and went to put up dismissal outing in the 2023 general elections in Kano state where he presided as outgoing chief executive.

“The biggest mistake made by President Tinubu and the APC leaders was the choice of Ganduje as national party chairman, because the former Kano Governor, has no track records of political acumen to change tide when it mattered most.”

Dungurawa noted that “The Kogi, Bayelsa and one other election coming up in November will certainly expose President Tinubu’s huge mistakes over misapplication of choice.”

He maintained that Ganduje’s political trajectory was tied to Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s magic wand, adding that “it is therefore incumbent to retraced his steps to gain relevance.

However, a staunch member of APC in Kano, Alhaji Ibrahim Garko, said the NNPP should focus its attention on how the party has failed to satisfy the yearning and aspirations of the populace in the state.

Garko noted that the NNPP has failed in all attempts to dent the image of Ganduje because the populace has realised that all propaganda embarked against the former governor has continued to make him, more popular.

