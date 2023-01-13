2023: Osun police, OPC warn against criminality, threaten to punish offenders

Osun State Police Command on Friday warned politicians to conduct themselves in an orderly manner before, during and after the coming election in the State to escape the wrath of the law.

The state police commissioner, CP Kehinde Patrick Longe who handed down the warning during a security meeting with Political Party Leaders in the state at the state police headquarters in Osogbo, cautioned them to monitor their supporters not to take law into their hands as the law will take its course against anyone that is found wanting.

He affirmed that police would not trade the security of the State for thuggery, chaos, and other unholy acts and advised them to always be upright in their various engagements.

According to him, “I am admonishing all the political party leaders to play the game of politics by its rules and allow peace to reign in their domains.

“They should always inform the Police whenever they are planning any political rallies or campaigns.”

While assuring all the party leaders that, Police Command will be there for them to provide adequate security architecture before, during and beyond general elections, the Commissioner of Police urged them to be mindful of languages to be used during their political rallies and caution their supporters not to take law into their hands as the law will take its course against anyone that is found wanting.

In related development, the National Deputy President, Chief Frederick Isiotan Fasheun’s led Oodua Peoples Congress, (OPC), Chief Leke Akintayo Olojongbodu, reiterated the readiness of his security outfit to collaborate with Governor Ademola Adeleke’s led administration in Osun State to fight insecurity.

Olojongbodu made this known in a statement in Osogbo on Friday.

He said , his security outfit is battle ready to join the state government in tackling security challenges saying, “we are working hand in hand with the Osun State Police Command to wage war against criminals and we promise not to relent on our efforts as we are calling on our amiable Governor Adeleke to support us in making it easy for us to register Osun as a crime free state”.





Olojongbodu who described the team working with Governor Adeleke as a good omen towards the development of the State admonished Mr Governor not to relent in redeeming the pledges made to the electorates during the campaign period while he should not take the issue that has to do with security with granted.

He described Adeleke’s emergence as an ordained one by God and wished him well as he steers the ship of the State.