Edo police confirm death of officer who fell ill after rescue mission

The Edo State Police Command on Friday night confirmed the death of a police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Michael Adams, who died shortly after the rescue operation of the President of Customary Court Igueben, Mrs. Precious Aigbonga.

The command said the police officer fell ill after the pressure operation and died.

The state government has earlier announced the death of the officer.

The Command’s spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, who stated this in a press statement, said that besides rescuing the senior judicial officer, two other victims of the Saturday, January 7, Igueben train station kidnap victims were rescued and reunited with their families.

He added that while the rescue operation lasted, two of the abductors were neutralised by the security agents and AK 47 ammunition was recovered from the kidnappers.

In the statement, the police spokesperson said, “In a daring operation, Edo State Police Command Operatives stormed Scorpion Hills in the Egbisi forest, Edo State on January 12th, 2023, and rescued a kidnap victim, neutralized two of their abductors, and recovered a total of forty-nine rounds of AK 47 live ammunition.

‘Following this unfortunate development, the Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, CP Muhammed A.Dankwara, FBDFM, FCIMN, immediately mobilized police tactical teams and the Divisional Police Officer of Ehor and gave them a marching order.





“The teams that worked in collaboration with the military, Edo State Security Network, local vigilantes, and hunters in the community were able to rescue the victim.

Sadly, DSP Michael Adams, who was attached to the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the Command, felt unwell and died within a short period after the operation.

“Similarly, the Command also successfully rescued two male employees of the Igueben Train Station and reunited them with their families. The duo were among those abducted during the train attack on January 7th, 2023.

“The CP, while expressing regret on the loss of DSP Michael Adams, who died after a successful operation, extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased officer”.