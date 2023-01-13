Vote buying unhealthy for democracy — APP guber candidate

“those with habit of preparing to get massive votes through buying electorate votes were not sincere to people”

Ahead of forthcoming general elections, the Zamfara gubernatorial candidate of Action People’s Party (APP), Zayyanu Salisu Haske has described vote buying as unhealthy for democracy.

Haske who was reacting to the issue of votes buying by some politicians lamented that those with a mindset of such habit were only desperate to be in power not to serve people.

He said democracy can never develop with corruption and those buying votes were corrupt politicians.

The APP guber candidate stressed that politicians who prepared to buy votes from the electorate have also prepared themselves for stealing public property if they achieve their goal.

“Let me tell you, I don’t buy the idea of votes buying at all, those with habit of preparing to get massive votes through buying electorate votes were not sincere to people and the democracy we are practicing will not be healthy,” he said.