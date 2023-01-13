I’m copying Buhari in infrastructure development in Kogi — Yahaya Bello

“You’ll recall that Mr. President, the father of the nation, my own father, visited…

Kogi State Governor Yahaya on Friday said his drive for infrastructure development is a re-enactment of what President Muhammadu Buhari is doing at the centre.

Speaking to correspondents after visiting the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, he observed that Buhari wasted no time in providing infrastructure when he assumed office just as he has done in his state.

“Immediately Mr President assumed office, he quickly hit the ground running in terms of infrastructure, in terms of fighting insecurity, in terms of delivering good governance to the people.

“By the special grace of God, when I came on board, I had no other thing to do than to emulate him and to make sure that infrastructure is provided for the people.

“Once there is infrastructure, businesses will run, people will mind their business, without necessarily waiting for government.

“That is the only thing we can do for the people and that is why we are elected into this office and that is what I will continue to do till the last day I leave office,” he said.

He recalled Buhari’s recent visit to Kogi State to commission some projects, noting that the president was happy with his accomplishments.

“You’ll recall that Mr. President, the father of the nation, my own father, visited Kogi State on December 29, 2022, almost the last state visit he will have within the country, commissioning project.

“Graciously, he came, he saw and he believed exactly how we’ve been able to utilise the meagre resources in terms of an envelope and little we have been able to generate as IGR within the state, the utilization, in terms of the projects and a legacy project that’s going to touch the lives of the citizens, decades, if not centuries, to come.





“Mr. President was so happy, and so pleased.

“So, it is a follow-up visit that I come today to thank Mr. President, and to present an album of some of the projects he commissioned and by the special grace of God, we’re going to catalogue all of the projects and achievements within the life of this administration and present it to him and to the whole world to see.

“Mr. President was so happy and he appreciated me, he appreciated the good people of Kogi State, for giving us support and for coming out en mass and welcoming him, and for the warm reception.”