Police officers’ wives renovate classrooms, donate materials to school in Kebbi

Wife of Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Omobolanle Adeleke, has on Monday commissioned one block of 10 classrooms at the Police Children School in Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital.

Mrs Adeleke who is also the chairperson of the Police Officers’ Wives Association commissioned recreation facilities she erected for the Children at the School premises.

The POWAN chairperson while fielding questions from newsmen averred that her passion for a conducive learning environment promoted her to carry out the projects, adding education without play is not completely for children.

“We have done this now and will go back home to know what next to be done for the school, just one thing after the other,” she said.

Asked what was the amount committed to the project, the POWAN chair said, “I will not be specific about the amount, but I will just thank God for the provision.”

She also presented items like exercise books, biro, pencils socks and so on, noting that Police Children Schools should be among the best nationwide.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…