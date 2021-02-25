Sokoto State University matriculates 1,158 students

Not less than a total of 1,158 students on Thursday took an oath of matriculation at Sokoto State University, Sokoto for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Speaking at the event the vice-chancellor of the school Prof Muhammad Sani Dangoggo says the university has grown from a modest beginning to a highly rated citadel of research and higher learning.

Dangoggo said that the school since its inception has pursued with vigour its vision of becoming a world-class institution that produces globally competitive graduates who can advance economic development and are prepared to meet the challenges of time.

The vice-chancellor further said that aside from the university’s three faculties, 18 departments and 23 degree programmes, it has also established a Centre for Entrepreneurial Research and Development, Centre for Mathematical Sciences and Centre for the Study of Sokoto Caliphate.

He stressed that plans are on the way to establish the school of postgraduate studies and college of medical sciences among others in the no distance future.

Dangoggo further disclosed that the university has collaborated with other institutions of higher learning in the areas of staff and students exchange as well as research and manpower development.

The vice-chancellor also disclosed that the ratio of Science-based to Art based courses stands at 56.6 to 43.4, which he said is very close to the National University Commission (NUC) recommended ratio of 60 to 49.

He used the opportunity to express the institution’s warm appreciation to the visitor Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for giving priority to the growth and development of the university.

“The visitor has shown a commitment to the establishment of the College of Medical Sciences for the university, to me it is a huge commitment,” he added.