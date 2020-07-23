Police officer distributes food items, others to Lagos communities

The Divisional Police officer, Aswani division in Lagos, Oyin Frances has distributed palliative items to the Aswani communities area of Lagos State.

The palliatives which contained sanitizer, hand wash and packs of noodles, were conveyed in a bus and shared within Aswani communities.

She also distributed packs of cooked food and packs of raw beans to widows.

While fielding some questions from journalists, Oyin said that whatever anyone does well is a function of divine enablement.

She also said that whoever finds delight in giving, even out of their little resources, does God’s work and surely makes the world a better place.

Frances also launched a campaign called “COVID-19 OUTREACH” to preach to the residents to ensure social distancing, wear face masks, wash and sanitize hands regularly with 80% alcohol-based sanitizers etc, advising them that collective prevention and care which will help defeat coronavirus pandemic and help return our once safe environments.

On behalf of the beneficiaries of the charitable gesture, a middle-aged woman, Mrs Tope Oloyede expressed delight and noted that it was the first time this kind of gesture came from a police angel.

Tope said that her category had been abandoned for long but the female officer came to their rescue at a crucial time like this.

Meanwhile, the female police officer, who was the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Aswani Division (Area ‘D’ Command), CSP Oyin Francess was conferred with a Doctorate Degree by an International institution for her outstanding contributions to the development of the society.

CSP Oyin was among the recipients of Doctor of Arts Honorary Award by the European American University Commonwealth of Dominican Africa Regional Operation.

