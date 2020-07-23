President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent murder of five staff of humanitarian agencies in Borno State, who were kidnapped by Boko Haram Terrorists a month ago.

The president, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, sympathised with the families of the five aid workers.

He prayed that God would comfort them for their irreplaceable loss.

He assured that the government would continue to do all it could to ensure that “every remaining vestige of Boko Haram is wiped out completely from North-Eastern Nigeria and that the perpetrators of this atrocity face the law.’’

Buhari also condoled with the State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International, and International Rescue Committee, whose staff have suffered this gruesome fate.

He thanked them for their continued dedication and service to the victims of Boko Haram in North-Eastern Nigeria.

Buhari also assured them that security agencies in the state would work closely with their organisations to implement measures to ensure that no such kidnapping of staff occurs again.

(NAN)