Police nab suspected cultists in Ondo

Security operatives from the Ondo State Police Command have arrested three suspected cultists, in Akure, the state capital, who were on mission to reprisal attack

The three suspects identified as Adeyeye Deji, Adesuyi Damilola and Abiodun Lekan were arrested while plotting to attack members of the Odua People’s Congress, OPC, in Ijoka area of Akure.

The three cultists who belong to a dreaded cult group known as Eiye Confraternity, were on a mission to revenge the attack on the leader of the group by the OPC.

The suspects were apprehended at Abusoro, Ijoka area of Akure, after a tip off by a member of the public who informed the police

While parading the suspect at state headquarters of the Police Command in Akure, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, disclosed that the suspects were arrested by a team of detectives from the command.

Odunlami disclosed that two locally made pistols were recovered from the cultists’ hideout while some of the members are now at large.

She said, “On 29th October, 2022, at about 1200hrs, upon information received that some group of Eiye Confraternity were mobilizing to attack some OPC members at Abusoro, Ijoka Road, Akure, on a revenge mission.

“A team of Detectives from SWAT moved to the scene and arrested the following suspects: Adeyeye Deji, Adesuyi Damilola and Abiodun Lekan.”

The three suspects confessed to be member of the Confraternity but said they voluntarily renounced the group and turned themselves up to the police.

