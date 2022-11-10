NSCDC Staff College Jos takes off in 2023

The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has said the NSCDC Command and Staff College will commence academic activities in 2023.

He stated this while on inspection tour of the proposed college site and facilities located in Lamingo community, Jos-North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Dr Audi emphasised that training and manpower development is pivotal to the growth, development and success of any serious organisation, adding that NSCDC would continue to make giant strides in this direction until maximum level of professionalism is attained.

He expressed profound gratitude to the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, for donating the facilities to the Corps and promised to put the facilities into judicious use for it to serve as a training Institution.

Audi, according to a statement by the Director, Public Relations, Mr Ousola Odumosu in a statement on Thursday said the Audi also appreciated the good people of the State and the Izere Chiefdom for accepting to accommodate the Corps in their community.

According to the CG “The Command course will consider the training of officers from Chief Superintendent of Corps (CSC) to Deputy Commandant of Corps (DCC), while Staff course will involve Assistant Superintendent of Corps (ASCII) to Chief Superintendent of Corps (CSC).

He explained further that the training would be divided into two categories, namely: Tactical and operational.

“The staff course is basically operational and would engage head of units, Unit Commanders, Commanders of teams at both tactical and operational levels.

“The Command course will be for Chief Superintendent of Corps (CSC), Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) and Deputy Commandant of Corps (DCC).

“These are personnel who are being prepared to take over Command responsibilities, so that, by the time they become Commandants, must have been well equipped and the knowledge obtained at the Command course level would be transmitted down to the administration of Commands,” he explained.

The Corps helmsman also informed that the courses for inspectorate cadre and other ranks which will be regimental and a bit of capacity building and drills will be carried out in Katsina college.

“We will however concentrate more on regimentation because at this level, the boys’ physical strength and agility is expected to be seen very conspicuously.

“They are operational personnel who are supposed to implement the mandates of the Corps, so, they need to be properly groomed from the base so that as they grow to the Command level, they would have internalised all they have been taught and manifest it.

Audi stated that historically, the Corps does not have this institutional arrangements before and that is why efforts are now being made to professionalise the Corps through the recently developed Standard Curriculum for NSCDC’s training Institutions which has been presented to the Minister of Interior for ratification.





He noted that with the support the Corps is receiving from the Plateau State Government, the Command and Staff College should take off by first quarter of 2023.

“We are taking training and manpower development to another level in the Corps in order to discharge our duties effectively and by the grace of God, we will succeed in our aspiration to move Nigeria forward in terms of security and development,” CG said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE