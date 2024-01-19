The Adamawa State Police have launched a manhunt for a suspected ritual killer in Adamawa State.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, who strongly condemned the recent brutal killing of a lady in a hotel in Yola North Local Government Area of the state, said the command will do everything possible to bring the penetrator and anyone involved in the dastardly act to book.

Consequently, the CP has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter to apprehend the perpetrator and collaborators of the dastardly act for prosecution.

He cautioned hoteliers to report people of questionable character to the police for immediate action.

CP Babatola, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, made available to the Nigeria Tribune on Friday, warned that the killing of innocent citizens would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise.

According to him, “the command holds the lives of all citizens sacrosanct, and such unwarranted acts would be strictly treated in accordance with existing laws.”

While reiterating the commitment of the Command to protecting lives and properties, he stressed that it is vital to work with other sister security agents to protect the fundamental rights of all citizens to enable them to advance their sacred mandate of serving and protecting the citizens better.

He appealed for calm, as the top management of both security agencies is doing everything legally possible to arrest the culprit in the situation.

The deceased was beheaded by a ritualist who lodged in a hotel with the lady on January 18, 2024, and the suspect left with the head of the deceased.

The ritualist told the receptionist that he wanted to go and buy something outside but could not return, and on checking in his room, the staff found the headless body of the young lady.”

