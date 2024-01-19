Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Friday, hailed the Supreme Court judgement which affirmed his re-election as Governor of State in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

The Governor, while reacting to the verdict of the apex court on the case involving him and the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammad Jibrin Barde, as well as that of African Democratic Congress ( ADC) and its candidate, Nafiu Bala, delivered by a five-member panel led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, described the judgements as affirmation of the will of the people of Gombe as expressed through the ballot in the last election.

According to him, “Let me begin by expressing my gratitude to Allah ( SWT) for all the victories, from the polls through the Tribunal to the Supreme Court.

“Today’s decision of the Supreme Court is not just a personal and party triumph, but also an affirmation of the will of the people of Gombe State who have queued up during the 2023 governorship poll to give us their mandate for additional four years.

“With all court cases resolved, our focus and energy will now be directed towards advancing the development of Gombe state. During our first term, we implemented projects, initiated programmes, and enacted policy reforms that significantly improved the lives of our citizens.

“I assure the people of Gombe that we are committed to doing even more in our second term, and they can anticipate more democracy dividends.”

Inuwa further expressed gratitude to the people of Gombe State for their support and cooperation, maintaining that the longstanding synergy between his administration and the people of the state has significantly contributed to the successes that have been achieved in the last four and a half years of his government.

He said “Let me on behalf of myself, the deputy governor, members of my government and the entire APC family, express our gratitude to the people of Gombe State for their prayers, steadfast support, cooperation and solidarity.

“The synergy between my administration and the people since 2019 to date has contributed significantly to the achievements and positive outcomes witnessed in various sectors.”

While commending the Supreme Court Justices for their diligence and thoroughness in handling the case, the Governor also hailed his legal team for their efforts in defending the mandate of Gombe people from the tribunal to the apex court.

He equally appreciated the leadership and members of the ruling APC for their support throughout this journey.

The governor also extended an olive branch to members of the opposition especially those who pursued different cases at the courts.

He said “Gombe is not owned by any individual or party. Regardless of any differences, it belongs to all of us. In the spirit of unity and progress, I urge all members of the opposition to join us in the challenging task of working for greater Gombe.

“As the legal battle concludes, there are no winners or losers; let us work together for the progress and prosperity of our dear state.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE