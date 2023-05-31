Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Delta State Command, on Wednesday morning, rescued a couple kidnapped by some hoodlums along DSC/Effurrun road in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

However, luck ran out of the hoodlums as on-patrol police operatives from Ovwian Aladja Division, led by CSP Aliyu Shaba, who got wind of it went after them.

Earlier, the hoodlums had abducted the couple in their Toyota Lexus jeep at gunpoint at around 1:20 am and headed for their den.

The Police operatives were able to trail the hoodlums as they advanced to their coven with their prey.

Confirming the kidnap, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said a fierce encounter ensued between the operatives and the hoodlums when the latter sighted the former.

The gun duel led to the killing of two of the gunmen with the rest fleeing and the couple rescued.

“During the patrol, the DPO received a distress call that a man and his wife (name withheld) were kidnapped and their Lexus Jeep (registration number withheld) was taken also.

“The DPO swiftly trailed the escape route of the suspected kidnappers and eventually intercepted the vehicle along Warri-Sapele road by Aziza junction.

“On sighting the police, the suspects opened fire on the team in a bid to escape, and the police professionally responded, neutralizing two of the suspects in the process, while the other suspects abandoned the kidnapped couples in the vehicle and escaped.

“The victims were rescued unhurt,” he disclosed.

According to him, one AK47 rifle with breach number 16869, 46 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition, one pump action gun, and 13 live cartridges were recovered from the hoodlums.





He quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, as “expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the successful operation, and admonished other DPO’s to sanitize their areas as well.”

CP Abass reiterated that the command under his watch will force criminals to relocate or steer clear of crime, just as he advised parents and community leaders to engage their youths/wards to desist from criminality.

