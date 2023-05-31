An Ilorin Upper Area Court on Wednesday re-issued an order of summon against the traditional ruler of Alarandun of Arandun, Ibikunle Adekanye for allegedly threatened the life of Alhaji Ibrahim Ibuoye.

Justice Abdulganiyu Mustapha, gave the order after Counsel to Ibuoye, Mr Olumide Oniyire, told the court to take note of the defendant’s disobedience to the court order of summons.

Justice Mustapha also transferred the case to an Upper Area Court in Oloje, Kwara.

Earlier, Oniyire said that the defendant’s counsel, Mr Olasehinde Adeseko was deploying tactics of writing petition to the Chief Judge of Kwara against the court, seekinga transfer of the case to another court, citing allegations of bias.

He prayed the court not to transfer the case until allegations of bias is proven by the defendant’s counsel.

Adeseko, on his part, asked the court to discountenance the submission of Oniyire.

Ibuoye, had accused the traditional ruler of illegally demolishing the ancient palace.

He also alleged that the traditional ruler renamed the place with a name that had no historical significance.

He alleged that the action was an effort to erase his father’s name, Oba Ibuoye, the first community traditional ruler from history.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…