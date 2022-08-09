Police kill suspect, rescue kidnapped victim, recover arms, ammunition in Delta

Operatives of Delta State Police Command have killed a suspect during a stop and search duty at Iyara Road in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State.

This was contained in a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Bright Edafe.

According to the statement, the suspect and his gang allegedly reversed the tricycle they occupied and sped off when they saw the police.

Suspecting their act, operatives went after them till they got to Chevron Clinic road in Warri.

They allegedly engaged the police in a gun duel and one of them who was shot was rushed to the hospital where he died. Others were said to have escaped.

A locally-made cut-to-size gun with six live cartridges and two expanded cartridges were recovered the statement affirmed.

In the same vein, police operatives attached to the State Anti-Cult Unit rescued a kidnapped victim from a Toyota Camry along Sapele Divisional patrol team around 11 pm on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

The statement alleged that the occupants of the car refused to stop for a search and in a bid to escape drove roughly to Okirigwe road, Sapele where they escaped.

It was when the operatives searched the abandoned car that they saw the kidnapped victim (name withheld) tied inside the car.

He was rescued and with the recovery of one locally-made short gun, a cutlass and the operational vehicle which is suspected to have been stolen.

The commissioner of police noted that the stop and search is one of the proactive ways in combating crime and nipping it in the bud.

He, therefore, urged Deltans to be patient especially when they encounter Policemen on the road performing stop and search duty.





The CP assures all residents in the State that the Command remains committed to carrying out its core mandate which is the protection of life and property.

The statement also confirmed that the manhunt for the escaped suspects was ongoing.