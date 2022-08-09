Buhari greets ace journalist, Yusuf Alli, at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the media in celebrating Alhaji Yusuf Alli, Managing Editor, Northern Operations of The Nation Newspaper, on his 60th birthday, extolling the journalist for his dedication to duty, devotion to nation building and determination to promote democratic values.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), on Tuesday, the President noted the contributions of the journalist to political developments in the country, as a reporter and editor, regularly updating the public on germane issues with his hallmark of fairness, balance and clarity, which endear many readers to his reports.

The President joined the Nigerian Union of Journalists, and the Nigerian Guild of Editors in rejoicing with the prolific reporter and editor, whose interest in humanity recently saw to his investiture as 11th President of Rotary Club of Abuja in Maitama.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will guide the celebrant in his service to the nation, and bless his family.

