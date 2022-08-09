Buhari greets ace journalist, Yusuf Alli, at 60

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Buhari greets ace journalist, Ohanaeze Buhari insecurity South-East,Buhari okays N24b , indirect jobs agric projects  ,We have made progress on insecurity, We'll ease judges' working conditions, New NDDC Board to be announced soon, Lawmakers call for Buhari's impeachment, Buhari appoints RMAFC Secretary, Buhari seeks Senate confirmation, Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure, Buhari has done everything necessary , Nigeria's unity, Catholic priest's murder, Buhari approves N3bn special intervention, Buhari mourns Kemi Nelson, My agric reforms policy, I will leave no inheritance for my children, package for low income nations, Kuje correctional facility attack, investment in infrastructure aim at business, Buhari nominates new ministers, Nigeria to participate in scheduled CHOGM in Rwanda, Tinubu absent as Buhari, Buhari grants approval for

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the media in celebrating Alhaji Yusuf Alli, Managing Editor, Northern Operations of The Nation Newspaper, on his 60th birthday, extolling the journalist for his dedication to duty, devotion to nation building and determination to promote democratic values.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), on Tuesday, the President noted the contributions of the journalist to political developments in the country, as a reporter and editor, regularly updating the public on germane issues with his hallmark of fairness, balance and clarity, which endear many readers to his reports.

The President joined the Nigerian Union of Journalists, and the Nigerian Guild of Editors in rejoicing with the prolific reporter and editor, whose interest in humanity recently saw to his investiture as 11th President of Rotary Club of Abuja in Maitama.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will guide the celebrant in his service to the nation, and bless his family.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Buhari greets ace journalist, Yusuf Alli, at 60

Buhari greets ace journalist, Yusuf Alli, at 60

You might also like
Latest News

Buhari to politicians: Avoid self-centred attitude that caused Nigerian Civil War

Latest News

We’ve disbursed N100bn to indigenous pharmaceutical manufacturers ― Buhari

Latest News

Nigeria gets $1.5bn loan to improve solar power infrastructure

Latest News

Honourably resign if security, socio-economic challenges are overwhelming, CSOs tell…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More