Police foil armed robbery attack in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has come out to say its operatives foiled in the early hours of January 28, 2023, at about 0440hrs, an armed robbery incident in the Kabusa area of the FCT.

A statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh stated that; “The prompt intervention of the police follows a distress call to the Kabusa Police Division about an armed robbery incident in the ECWA 2 community of Kabusa Village. Some of the exhibits recovered from the scene include one (1) Barreta Pistol, one (1) round of 9mm live ammunition, two (2) axes, one (1) mobile phone, and one (1) silver whistle.

“On receipt of the report, the police operatives swiftly mobilized to the scene in collaboration with the locals. The hoodlums, on sighting the police team, opened fire at them, and a gun duel ensued. However, the superior gunfire of the police led to one of the armed robbers being neutralized, while others scrambled with bullet wounds, fleeing the area. Efforts are being made to arrest the fleeing cohorts.



“Two (2) residents injured by the hoodlums were immediately taken to the hospital upon arrival at the area, where they were treated and discharged. The robber was equally confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sadiq Abubakar, mni, has applauded residents for their prompt notification and support to the police. He assured that, while efforts are intensified to prevent any threat to public safety, incidents of crimes as such would be appropriately confronted and promptly nipped in the bud.”