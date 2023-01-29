Anti-Corruption coalition calls for immediate resignation of Prem Sec, Mrs Ngige over alleged fraud

The Nigerian Society For Accountability and Transparency has called for the immediate resignation from office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Evelyn Ngige.

The call according to the organisation became expedient following her alleged involvement and subsequent indictment of massive procurement fraud and corruption.

The organisation in a press statement signed by its Coordinator, Comrade Nasiru Barde stated that, it received the news of the involvement of Dr Evelyn Ngige, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment over her involvement in massive procurement fraud and corruption with shock.

It stated that, “This follows after an investigation by the Inspector General of Police accusing her of contravening the procurement act section 20 (1).”

It further stared that, “While we call for her immediate resignation from her current position, it is pertinent we sight example with Vietnam President, Nguyen Xuan Phuc who honorably tendered his resignation letter days after rumours of a major anti-corruption drive that has seen several ministers fired.”

According to the organisation,”there are level of high corruption allegation from several quarters that the Permanent Secretary has been boosting on several occasions that she is untouchable and unremovable because she is married to the Minister of Labour and alleged that she has paid her dues in return to the office of the Head of Service of the Federation.”

According to the Coalition, the violation of Public Procurement Act, 20 (1) Section 58(4) (d)(5) of public procurement act 2007 by Mrs. Evelyn Ngige and her cohorts has further revealed to it that officials of government will continue to work against the Anti-graft agenda of the Federal Government.

Comrade Nasiru Barde argued that until the agencies saddled with the responsibilities of doggedly fighting the graft menace to an end act accordingly, they would continue to pay lip service to the war against corruption which has eaten deep into the fabrics of the Nigerian society

“It is our earnest prayers that Dr. Evelyn Ngige ,the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment will by prosecuted by both the EFCC and ICPC for procurement fraud, evasion and circumvention of the procurement proceedings in the contract for the supply of Maikano pick up vehicles. This is our demand and we shall stand vehemently,” It concluded.

An official of the Ministry who pleased anonymity dismissed the call by the coalition saying that it was just a witch hunt by people he described as enemies within who are bent on destroying and good image of the Permanent Secretary.





The Senior official of the Ministry who spoke to Tribune Online vide the phone Sunday afternoon, said that the Ministry has written to the IGP Alkali Baba for further clarification and was yet to receive response from him.

He however said that there was no iota of truth in the claims of the coalition stressing that at the appropriate time, the Ministry will set the records straight.