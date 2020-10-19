Gov. Lalong tells protesters to channel complains towards judicial panel of enquiry

Governor Simon Bako Lalong has inaugurated Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police brutality and other related extra-judicial killings in the state, appealing to the protesters to vacate the streets and direct their energies towards the panel to have thier cases investigated.

The governor who made appeal during the inauguration of the panel on Monday commended the protesters for their civil conduct during the protests, but added that the agitation is gradually being hijacked by miscreants who are taking advantage of the situation to commit crimes.

He urged them to heed the voice of reason and resist being used by politicians and clandestine interests that are bent on undermining government and thereby testing its will.

“Furthermore, the continued blocking of roads and denying other law abiding citizens access to their offices and business destinations is hurting the economy of the State and will at the end be counter-productive particularly now that we are trying to recover from the impact of COVID-19.

“Besides, this blockade is hampering access to other states since Plateau is a major transit route to other parts of the country,” he said.

Governor Lalong who said the present difficult situation in the country calls for unity and understanding to enable Nigeria overcome its current challenges in it’s march to nationhood stated that every Nigerians have to stand together and avoid any act that could jeopardize collective existence and the future of the young ones.

The governor reiterated his personal support for the agitation of a wholistic reform of the policing architecture and promised to continue to advocate for further reforms towards the rapid implementation of community policing.

He called on the citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with government and security agencies to frustrate any attempt by individuals or groups to scuttle the substantial peace that the state have been enjoying under the cover of #EndSARS protest or any other guise.

