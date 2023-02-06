Police personnel on Monday morning dispersed some group of protesters who converged on the Adegbola area of the state capital to protest over the crisis of fuel and new naira notes scarcity.

The protesters who wanted to gain access to a commercial bank in the area to disrupt banking activities were dispersed by some policemen at the bank’s premises when the protesters struggled to invade the bank.

The police personnel shot into the air to scare away the protesters and had to run away from the area while normalcy was restored by the security operatives.

However, the police in the state have appealed to residents to remain calm and maintain peace over the crisis of fuel and new naira notes scarcity.

The State Police Commissioner, Oyeyemi Oyediran who warned against any action that can lead to a breach of peace in the state said available intelligence revealed that certain unscrupulous elements have perfected plans to disrupt the peace being enjoyed by the residents of the state.

According to him, he said the elements have concluded plans to attack shut down and attack places of interest to loot mall and business centres, including bank and financial centres within the state

The Commissioner who met with some critical stakeholders in the state which include, Bank manager and NUPENG officials said the meeting became necessary to address the issues of scarcity and inability to access cash at financial institutions and hike in fuel prices at various filling stations

Oyeyemi who said that the Command is aware of plans to embark on protests in the state as a way of showcasing their grievances urged the residents not to embark on any protest saying “relevant organizations are invited to the meeting to help shed more light on the current challenges faced by the people in the state.

Some Bank managers who were present at the meeting gave an insight into what led to the scarcity of cash while the NUPENG official also addressed stakeholders on the fuel shortage and scarcity

The CP however, urged the concerned citizens not to embark on any form of protest as it is not healthy, considering the current security situation of the state for it not to be hijacked by hoodlums or used as a means to perpetrate other heinous crimes in the state.

The meeting was attended by representatives of NANS/SUGs, Bank Managers, NUPENG, Akure youth coalition, DP and Influencers/Activists in the state.





