Prince Siyanbola Oladigbolu

One of the frontline contenders to the stool of Alaafin of Oyo, Mariner Prince Siyanbola Oladigbolu, illustrated some good qualities of humans which make others uncomfortable around those with them.

According to Prince Siyanbola Adigbolu, a biological grandson of the 40th and the 2nd longest reigned Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abubakar Akanbi Siyanbola Oladigbolu, nothing can be said or heard about the commonality cosmology of Yorubas without mentioning the position of Alaafin. Even the enemies of the stool know too well that position of Alaafin has the easiest, shortest, unabridged history of Oduduwa lineage without reference to several books of histories which are full of lies.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abdul Hammed Adeyemi joined his ancestors in April 2022 and ever since then, both those who are eligible and those who are not, deemed it fit to run the race before the chaffs were extracted from the yam-flour.

However, I am Prince Siyanbola Oladigbolu, the son of Prince Azeez Akano Oladigbolu, biological son of late Alaafin Abubakar Siyanbola Oladigbolu, who was also the son of Alaafin Muhammad Lawal Agogoja and grandson to Alaafin Adelu Agunloye from the lineage of Alaafin Muhammad Saliu Atiba Atobatele who was the son to Alaafin Abiodun.

A careful look at this illustrates that it is only my biological father that wasn’t installed as Alaafin due to inevitability of death. So every followers and lover of histories will understand by now that I have five direct fathers who had ruled the new capital (present day Oyo) as Alaafin. I purposely mentioned this to guide those who might not know the proximity between seven consecutive Alaafin of Oyo and myself. Anyways, they shall not be blamed for doubting because My Father was close to Erelu river in Oyo when it comes to quietness and we, his children were wired to be like him. He thought us right from infancy how to respect people and be known with good characters. So we are not saucy, rude and despise looking down on people. We live, wine and dine with everyone unlike some princes who are wrongfully utilising the recognition of royalty.

However, the position of Alaafin is so powerful and respected to the extent that as a Yoruba person, the recognition, respect and relevance you are still enjoying on the streets of Nigeria at large today remain the fact that the position of Alaafin still intact . Those alone automatically inject the fear into anyone who intends to deny you your relevance and respect as a Yoruba man or woman who has a louder voice monarch like Alaafin at his or her back.

No one should be surprised when you see people from every parts of Yorubaland advising Oyo State government and kingmakers of Oyo to apply fairness, peace and justice in selecting the new King of Kings. (Alaafin)

They probably understand that, if it’s rains from the head, its flows to the bottom.

However, the new Alaafin have triple tasks waiting apart from preservation of cultures and traditions. Development is one of the most important project, which no one should underestimate.

It’s so unfortunate, people are not considering future nowadays as long as they have access to temporary enjoyment, forgetting that a farmer who eat all the Yam have nothing to harvest in the next season.





Antecedent clearly revealed that any leader or ruler who intends to do well for his people always tagged with several names by beneficiaries of bad, self-centered leadership.

For instance;

if you are confidence in your abilities and decision-making, most especially when it comes to benefits of the constituents, the beneficiaries of skillfully manipulated decisions will tag him arrogant. If you speak your minds and express opinion, you will be tagged stubborn. If you stand up for yourself and others in fairness and justice, they will turn it down. If you think outside the box and come up with unique solutions to the problems on ground, they will tag you their enemies. If your aim is to inspire and motivate others to step out of darkness and move into illumination, they will gang up against you. If you refused to be sidelined and taking for fool, you have no respect.

So, if you are full of all this misunderstood good qualities, the shortsighted people cannot be comfortable around you.

Oyo has to add up to her curriculum vitae (CV), undoubtedly there are spiritual power, culture and tradition. But how does that translate to factories, employments and infrastructure developments?

We need an intelligent, industrious with antecedents as new Alaafin.

Not someone whose CV is only Agbada and good-looking with empty promises who has never fulfilled for himself, but promising others. A business-oriented and attractive person with antecedents is what we need now. In short, the best investment in the world is Human capital investment. And the easiest way to wreath human capital developments, one doesn’t necessarily have to be in possession of resources like oil, gold and diamonds.

Human development is bigger than that. A well-equipped training centre for youth and the conglomerate to come for their staff training.

If paradventure, I’m chosen as new Alaafin, there shall be no chieftaincy titles for the ill-gotten wealth beneficiaries. The remaining titles are for well-performed political officeholders and carefully selected successful business Sons and Daughters that will contribute to developments of Oyo. The minimum qualification for chieftaincy title from the stool of Alaafin shall be minimum of 50 people’s capacity of well-equipped health center or well-equipped training center apart from good attitudes and good reputation of reliability. We can’t be talking about developments when almost the lands are sold. If a crown prince like myself could pay for land in my father’s legitimate land, there’s nothing stopping anyone to also pay. There will be no land gift any longer. All the chiefs should be getting ready, both local and foreign investors are coming. Oyo shall be great if am selected as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

I witnessed how Victoria Island, Ikoyi , Oniru , Eti-Osa , Lekki, Lekki-Epe and Ajah developed just within 20 years. They have monarchs there and I know what and how they did it inconjuction with Lagos State government. Go there and see what’s happening there now. I am a real estate developer and it is an insult to me for anyone to doubt my capabilities as a developer who has contributed to the above areas when it comes to developing my legitimate domain.

I shall do more for my people.

If God chooses me, I am coming as a different and neutral king. I have absolutely nothing against anyone or any family. If anyone or family has anything against any of my ancestors, God Almighty has used Me to settle everything and restore peace. I want to be an Alaafin who will be able to visit every parts of Oyo, branch in any quarter and request for a premium water to drink. And if anyone chooses not to discontinue the enmity between him and anyone of my ancestors, such a person or family should go and be fighting them in Heaven. After all, I am not the one such a person had issues with. I am a neutral person. My responsibility is just to restore peace for everyone to leave in peace and harmony.

