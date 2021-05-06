Police declare 13-year-old girl, Treasure, missing in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has declared a teenage girl, Treasure Ofuya, missing.

Recall Tribune Online had earlier reported that Treasure went missing after she reportedly had a beef with her mother over the misuse of her smartphone.

Ag. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Thursday, confirmed that the teenager left home for school on April 30 and is yet to return.

“One Treasure Ofuya ‘f’ of No. 9 Sunday Ogedegbe Street Okuokoko, Delta State whose photograph is on your screen has been reported missing.

“Age 13yrs old, 4.5ft tall, fair in complexion, no tribal marks and speaks English and Urhobo languages fluently.

“The victim left home on the 30/4/2021 at about 1400hrs to New Era Model School Jakpa Road Effurun and has not returned since then.

“All efforts made to her whereabouts proved abortive,” Edafe said.

He appealed to the public to furnish the command with useful information of the whereabouts of the victim or “report to Ekpan Division, PPRO’s office Asaba or the nearest police station.”

