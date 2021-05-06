Police, Amotekun at alert as group uncovers herders’ plan to invade Osun

An Osun State-based organisation known as Kiriji Heritage Defenders on Thursday raised the alarm over the plan of Fulani herdsmen to invade Osun State en masse.

The director-general of the group, Dr Ekundayo Ademola who raised the alarm via a statement in Osogbo, alleged that already several moves are now being made by the desperate invaders to make their plans workable.

He disclosed further that they were planning to invade the state through Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the state where they perceived there is a low presence of security operatives.

Ademola, however, called on the concerned authorities to act speedily in addressing the issue headlong so as to prevent mass killings and other inhuman acts in the state.

He specifically called on the state government to put both conventional and mobile policemen including other security apparatus on red alert to avert the looming disaster.

Speaking on the matter, the state police command spokesperson, Mrs Yemisi Opalola confirmed the presence of the herders in the state and assured that the police has swung into action to address the situation.

When contacted, Osun Amotekun Corps Commander retired Brig Gen Bashir Adewinbi said, “My men have been deployed in the boundaries to prevent infiltration into the state, especially at Odo-Otin, which is close to the boundary of Kwara State.

“We are in charge and we are assuring members of the public that, the security outfit would do its best to protect the lives and properties of people in the state.”