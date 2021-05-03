13-year-old girl missing after disagreement with mother in Delta

A 13-year-old girl, Treasure Ofuya, is missing in Delta.

She was reported missing after school hours last Wednesday in Jakpa Road, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Her mother, Faith Ofuya, told journalists on Monday, that she had had a disagreement with her teenage daughter the previous evening.

Treasure, according to her mom, had misused her phone and was in possession of a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM), the reason, she feared, could have led her absconding from home.

Her mother further disclosed that one of Treasure’s schoolmates claimed that “she was not happy”.

She disclosed that she had done all within her powers, including reporting to the Divisional Police Station, Ekpan, contacting family and friends, as well as checking the phone for possible clues, to find her to no avail.

“She went to school on Wednesday. Although, we had a little issue on Tuesday evening. I took her phone from her.

“I seized it. She’s not supposed to take the phone to school and she’s not supposed to have a SIM.

“But we noticed that she had a SIM. I was angry with her, so I took the phone from her.

“On Wednesday, she bathed and went to school at New Era, Jakpa Road. After school, she attends a lesson (extra class) close by, just across Jakpa Road.

“But she did not get to the lesson that very day. From school, she left.

“I have reported to Ekpan Police Station. They declared her missing. We made publications and all that. She will be 14 in August,” she lamented.

The Delta State Police Command’s acting spokesman, DSP Edafe Bright, could not confirm if the case was reported.

