Lawrence Bajah – Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the news making rounds that a lady who has just finished her NYSC service was drowned while swimming in the swimming pool of an Abuja hotel.

Confirming the incident in Abuja on Thursday, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh stated that; “On Wednesday 8th February 2023, at about 5:35 pm, the Gwarimpa Divisional Police Headquarters received a report from one Abang Paul, a male resident of SNCO 1 Lungi Barracks Abuja that one Yakubu Mohammed a male lodger at Stanzel hotel Gwarimpa had earlier called to inform him that his sister One Promise Ekong a female resident of 21 Corner shop, first avenue Gwarimpa who was reported earlier swimming in the pool was noticed to have suddenly stopped moving.

“Upon receipt of the information, a Team of Crime scene investigators (CSI) swung into action and visited the scene of the incident. Ekong was rushed to the hospital where she was sadly confirmed dead.

“The deceased has been deposited at the mortuary and an investigation into situations surrounding the unfortunate incident has commenced. Developments will be subsequently communicated.”

As at the time of filling the report, efforts to get across to Stanzel Hotel Gwarinpa to get their side of the story proved abortive, as there was no official from the hotel to talk to newsmen.

