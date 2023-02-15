By: Muhammad Sabiu – Kaduna

The International Federation of women Lawyers (FIDA) has revealed that eleven local government areas in Kaduna State are at risk of electoral violence in the forthcoming general elections.

Presenting a survey assessment report to Security Agencies and Kaduna State Peace Commission on violence against women during elections, the Kaduna State Chairman of the Federation, Aisha Abdu Muhammad explained that about five hundred people’s opinion across eighteen local government areas of the state were sampled.

According to her, the intention was to assist relevant stakeholders with the needed information that will help mitigate any form of violence against women during and after the forthcoming elections.

She listed the eleven LGAs that are at risk of electoral violence in the state as; Zaria, Sanga, Sabon Gari, Lere, Kubau, Kajuru, Kaduna South, Jema’a, Ikara, Giwa and Igabi.

She maintained that five LGAs were not visited by the association because of insecurity and volatility nature of the areas.

Nonetheless, she asserted that despite the assessment, 69%of the respondents believe in peaceful conduct of the election billed for February, 25th, 2023.

FIDA boss stressed that women have continued to be at the recieving end of election violence hence the need for concerted effort to create a friendlier environment for women to participate fully without any form of intimidation.

The report listed inter-ethnic religious and communal conflicts, kidnapping, banditry incidences, actions of some security agencies ,thuggery, hate speech among others as threat and violence triggers against women during election.

It, therefore, recommend that INEC, Political Parties, Mass Media, CSO should intensify citizens sensitization on the need to eschew violence of any kind during and after elections.

The report also recommends enforcement of penalties to culprit found to have broken, manipulate or infringe on anyone’s right to serve as deterrents.





In their separate remarks, Kaduna State Commander Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the State Police Public Relation Officer and Permanent Commissioner Kaduna State Peace Commissioner, Mr Yahaya Adah, DSP Muhammad Jalige and Mrs Rebecca Sako John respectively expressed readiness for collaboration and ensuring that issues raised in the report are given the needed attention.

