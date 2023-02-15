By: Kazeem Biriowo- Abuja

Nigerian government has launched a duty-free shopping village for diplomatic Corp members where they can enjoy tax-free goods and services e in the country

The village was established in compliance with the United Nations Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations which exempts diplomats from all duties and taxes, whether national, regional, or municipal.

The Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada said the facility would help in reducing the level of shipment by individual diplomats as he described the facility as a one-stop shopping village that will take care of all the needs of the diplomats in Abuja.

The Minister said: “No doubt, the services provided by the duty-free facility will drastically reduce the volume of diplomatic shipments into the country”

“It is my hope that the services of the duty-free facility will further provide an additional platform and opportunity for members of the diplomatic community to enjoy this dividend stay in our country”.

“I understand that the facility has different interesting and top-notch sections ranging from shopping centre, recreational services, spa, eye centre, restaurants, clinic, etc.

“This affirms that the federal government of Nigeria has so far demonstrated its commitment towards ensuring the success of the duty-free facility by giving the needed support for each operation.

“Which will by no small measure, contribute immensely to the economic growth of Nigeria.”

Also, the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed said the establishment of the facility was important to ensure coordination of imports for the diplomats.

She explained that the diplomatic immunities and privileges act of 1962 empowers the ministry of finance to exempt diplomats from all taxes including diplomats enjoying duty-free shopping facilities in several countries.





“The village will have strict control or cessation of individual requests for waivers on imported items by diplomats which presently, is largely uncoordinated and originated”.

The minister said the duty-free facility will enable the government to maintain a database of products.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the Diplomatic Village, Uche Odozor, reiterated that the village would improve diplomatic relations between Nigeria and representatives of other countries and multilateral institutions in the country adding that it was fulfilling to see the unveiling of an edifice that started in 2010.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE