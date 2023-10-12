The Police Service Commission announced on Thursday that it has approved the promotion of 5,718 senior police officers, including both General Duty and specialist cadres within the Force.

According to the statement signed by the Commission’s spokesperson, Mr. Ikechikwu Ani, the promotions include the elevation of 12 Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG), 19 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to the substantive rank of Commissioners, and 21 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to the rank of Deputy Commissioners. Additionally, 12 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) were promoted to Assistant Commissioners.

The statement further revealed that 265 Superintendents of Police were promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendents, 59 Deputy Superintendents to Superintendents, and 4,750 Assistant Superintendents. Furthermore, 146 Assistant Superintendents who were omitted during the May 2022 promotion exercise were promoted to Deputy Superintendents.

In the Specialists cadre, the Commission approved the promotion of two Assistant Commissioners of Police, one from the Airwing and another from the Forensic department to the rank of Deputy Commissioners. A total of 47 CSPs, comprising 23 Medical Doctors and 24 Veterinary Doctors, were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police.

Additionally, other promotions included 190 Superintendents of Police from the Computer Info-Tech Unit and others from various departments who were promoted to Deputy Superintendents.

Dr. Solomon Arase, the PSC Chairman, charged the newly promoted officers to adopt a policing culture that prioritizes a people-friendly approach and respects the fundamental rights of citizens. He cautioned against getting involved in civil matters or fabricating false allegations against the public, as it could hinder their ability to gain the trust and cooperation of the public when dealing with internal security issues.

Dr. Arase commended the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for ensuring that promotions have permeated all departments of the Force, which is a rare occurrence. He expressed hope that this would motivate the workforce to perform at their best in addressing issues of crime and criminality.

Dr. Arase emphasized that while the Commission advocates for improved welfare for the officers, they must reciprocate by adhering to the established laws and rules governing the Police Force. He assured the newly promoted officers of the Commission’s commitment to their interests.

The statement also listed the names of officers who were promoted to higher ranks in both the General Duty and Specialist cadres.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE