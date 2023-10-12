The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board (KSPWB) has officially initiated preparations for the 2024 Hajj, announcing an initial deposit of N4.5 million for next year’s pilgrimage.

The board also offered the option of the Hajj Savings Scheme for those who couldn’t make the full deposit.

During a press briefing, the Director General of the board, Alhaji Laminu Rabi’u, confirmed this development, signifying the commencement of preparations. He revealed that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allocated 5,934 seats to the state.

Furthermore, he explained that following NAHCON’s directives, 60 per cent of the total Hajj seats will be allocated to conventional pilgrims, while 40 per cent will be reserved for the Hajj Savings Scheme, which is facilitated by Jaiz Bank.

“We have launched the preparations for Hajj 2024 today. We have initiated the sale of the seats after completing the allocation of 60 per cent of the seats to the 44 Local Government areas of Kano state. We have instructed Local Government Centre Officers to start collecting deposits from intending pilgrims,” he stated.

The board is actively addressing challenges that arose during the 2023 Hajj operation to ensure a smoother experience for next year’s exercise.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE