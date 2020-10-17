Police Service Commission refutes dismissal of Yomi Sogunle, Dolapo Badmus, other officers

The Police Service Commission, PSC, on Saturday refuted the report making the round on the purported dismissal of some Senior Officers of the Nigeria Police Force NPF including Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abayomi Shogunle and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Dolapo Badmus, describing the report as “fake news” which should be disregarded.

The Spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani told our Reporter in Abuja on Saturday that the truth of the matter was that the Presidential Panel on Reforms of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Unit of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, only submitted its report to the Commission on Friday and that the Commission has not done anything about it.

According to him, “the Commission did not meet and I am not aware of this dismissal, but in the previous disciplinary cases decided which am aware of, CSP Dolapo Badmus was not dismissed, she has two cases in the first case she was awarded the punishment of reprimand while in the second case she was given severe reprimand, ASP Tochukwu Ogalagu was given the punishment of Reprimand Whille Fakorede was awarded Severe reprimand, I don’t have any information on the purported dismissal of ACP Shogunle.

ALSO READ: Army begins exercise crocodile smile nationwide from Tuesday

“The Commission did not sit yesterday and I am not aware of any dismissal. The Commission meets officially before any decision is taken and it has not met”

Shogunle was a former head of the Police Public Complaint Unit while Badmus a former spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command and later the Zone Two Headquarters, Lagos.

A list purportedly submitted by the Presidential Panel on Police Reforms was Saturday afternoon posted online, including names and service numbers of 37 officers alleged to have been recommended for dismissal, demotion, or warning.

The list, which was shared by foreign policy analyst, Ayo Akanji, identified affected officers as Abdulhameed Awodi, APNo119444, Erhabo Uwagbie, APNo86180; Idolor Godsent, APNo158580, Mustpha Abubakar, APNo119167, Idoko, APNo 85036, Ilya Aliyu, AP94982, Asabe Luke, APNo,130296, Angela Akaro, AP No, 50829.

Others include Iyanda Olufemi AP No, 122857, Gajere Taluwai, AP No, 50569, Ehis Oba, AP No, 129595, Edem Michael, AP No, 1256967, Agha AMA, AP No, 119535, Yusuf Lateef, AP No, 36725, Eliaz Casmir, AP No 57688, Oluwafunmilola, AP No, 122864, Mkay Ali, AP No, 111702, Ado Doko, AP No, 46664, Sani Muhammad, AP No, 50679, Adamu Shaba, AP No, 140320, Adamu Bunu, AP No, 42565, Giade Sabo, AP No, 50579, Dattijo Abdullahi, AP No, 87072, Yahaya Shem, AP No, 86216, Tijani Richard, AP No, 46670, Nwamanna Nelson, AP No, 46675.

Also listed were Abayomi Shogunle, AP No, 42056, Dominic Agasa, AP No, 120397, Nanbol Lado, AP No, 51071, Ogalgu Tochuckwu, AP No, 190655, Sanusi Rasaki, AP No, 57052, Fakorede Victor, AP No, 41985, Dolapo Badmos, AP No, 87058, Henry Kaboshio, AP No, 50431, Talba Mohammed, AP No, 119579, John Rotimi, AP 57622, Oviemuno Richard, AP No, 87501, Anonde Christopher, AP No, 90934, Godwin Agbo, AP No, 95853, Dr. Emmanuel Eze, AP No, 50282, Hassan Hamidu, AP No, 118063, Theresa Nuhu, 59661, Yisa Gana, AP No, 47717, Ekong Sunday, AP No, 63069, Oboh Irene, AP No, 145355, Okoukoin Daniel, AP No, 181311 and Ogedegbe Abraham, AP, 86152

The Presidential Panel on reformation of SARS had recommended no fewer than 37 members of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS have been recommended for dismissal from service while 24 others are to face immediate prosecution for alleged cases of Professional misconducts

The recommendations were contained in the Report of the Presidential Panel on Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad set up by the Federal Government in 2018 to reform the defunct SARS .

The panel had among other things, investigated allegations of human rights violations and abuse of office against the affected personnel and recommended reform or restructuring of the outfit.

Presenting the report to the PSC Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, in Abuja on Friday, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu, called for a speedy implementation of the panel recommendations.

A statement by the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, said Ojukwu observed that the PSC chairman had all it takes to deal appropriately with the report of the panel.

The statement was titled, ‘PSC to partner Human Rights Commission, promises immediate action on report of presidential panel on reform of SARS.,

According to Ojukwu, “We have come to see a PSC determined to play a leading role in the reform of the Nigeria Police Force”.

Ojukwu said that the reform was the most topical issue in the country today, adding that a lot was expected from the PSC.

He noted that the panel called for and received 113 complaints on alleged human rights violations from across the country and 22 memoranda on suggestions on how to reform and restructure SARS and the Nigeria Police Force in general.

Ojukwu stated that at the end of the public hearing, the panel recommended 37 police officers for dismissal and 24 were recommended for prosecution.

According to him, “the panel also directed the Inspector -General of Police to unravel the identity of 22 officers involved in the violation of the human rights of innocent citizens.”

While receiving a copy of the report, Smith assured that the Commission would collaborate and support the NHRC in the promotion of good governance.

He, however, said that for effective reform of “the much-maligned SARS,” there must be a deliberate effort to select capable, professional and credible people to replace the disbanded outfit.

The selected officers, he added, must be properly trained and exposed to regular training.

According to him, “there must also be close supervision of the newly selected officers so that the nation will not experience the rot that became the fate of the disbanded unit.”

Any misconduct, he noted, should be severely and promptly handled.

The former IG said that the government should show more concern on the funding of its vital agencies as they needed robust funding to do their job.

He also made a case for proper and good accommodation for police officers, stressing that “these officers need good accommodation to put in their best.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE