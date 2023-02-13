Israel Arogbonlo

Nigeria Police Force has broken its silence on the trending video of an Abuja pastor carrying an AK-47 rifle while preaching in his church on Sunday, February 12.

The pastor identified as Uche Aigbe, the presiding pastor of the Abuja chapter of the House on the Rock Church, had caused a stir on social media after a photo of him carrying AK-47 rifle went viral.

Some of his church members who came to his defense said he bore the arms just for illustration purposes. They said the weapon was not loaded and that no one in the church was scared.

Some Nigerians kicked against it saying for whatever reasons he had, it is illegal for him to carry a weapon.

Reacting, the Force’s spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a tweet on Monday said the pastor has a case to answer, as no one is authorized to bear arms except an officer of the law.

According to him, the said video has been forwarded to the Commissioner of Police for the FCT.

But if its true, the pastor will have a case to answer. AK47??. It falls under prohibited Firearms in Nigeria, and no one bears it except an officer of the law, and not all of them have the right, selected sec operatives, but no individual has the right to bear it. https://t.co/Pl02LaUFII — Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi (@Princemoye1) February 12, 2023

