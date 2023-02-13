Jacob Segun Olatunji – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said that he was now convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that the forthcoming general elections would be a huge success with the level of preparedness by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) ahead of the all-important polls.

President Buhari stated this at the commissioning of a wide assortment of operational assets acquired to strategically improve the operational capabilities of the NPF, particularly in crowd control and anti-riot operations at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He assured Nigerians and the International community of his administration”s commitment towards peaceful, free, fair, and credible polls ai sought total cooperation from all and sundry towards making it a reality.

This came just as the Inspector General of Police IGP, Usman Alkali Baba assured me the Nation that the Nigeria Police Force NPF was fully prepared to provide the needed adequate security for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming general elections to make it the best in the history of the country.

He assured that there was no cause for concern from any quarters as the Police Force under his watch had embarked on a series of measures to make the elections a huge success as promised to the nation by President Buhari

The equipment commissioned included a total of 127 operational vehicles such as Toyota Hilux Pick Up vans, Zahab Classic Pick Up vans, Mikano Rich-6 Pick Up vans, Anti-Riot Water Cannons, Armored Personnel Carriers, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeeps, Toyota Coaster Buses, Toyota Hiace Ambulances, Mikano Trucks, and Crowd Control Barriers Vehicles.

Others are a large catchment of arms, ammunition, riot control agents such as tear gas, tasers, stun guns, pepper sprays, bulletproof vests, helmets, and other personal protective equipment procured by the Police.

As part of preparations for the conduct of the polls, the IGP is currently holding a crucial meeting with Senior Police Officers from the tank of Commissioners of Police and above at the Force Headaches, Abuja.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE