The Police Service Commission (PSC), in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has invited interested and qualified Nigerians to apply to join the force as constables (recruits) and specialists (artisans).

This is contained in a statement made available on the Force’s official Facebook page on Friday.

According to the statement, the online application will be open to both male and female Nigerians for a period of six weeks, from October 15 to November 26, 2023.

For the constable recruits, the statement noted that the applicant must be a Nigerian by birth, possess a National Identification Number (NIN), and must possess a minimum of five credits in not more than two sittings in WAEC/NECO or its equivalent, with credit passes in English and Mathematics. It should also be noted that the O-level statement of result or certificate relating to exams taken before 2015 will not be accepted.

“Applicants must be aged between 18-25 years, Applicants must be medically, physically, and psychologically fit and must not be less than 1.67m tall for male and 1.64m tall for female,” the statement reads.

“Applicants must not have less than 86cm (34 inches) expanded chest measurement for male only. Female Applicants must not be pregnant at the time of entry.

“SSCE statements of result or certificates relating to examinations taken before 2015 will not be accepted. Applicants must be free from any financial embarrassment and not convicted of any criminal offense.”

Successful applicants will also undergo an Aptitude test (Computer-based), the date for which will be communicated later.

For application into specialized fields as specialists (artisans), the applicant must also be a Nigerian by birth and must possess a minimum of four credits in not more than two sittings in WASSCE/SSCE or its equivalent, with credit passes in English and Mathematics. O-level statements of result or certificates relating to exams taken before 2014 will not be accepted.

However, “Medical/Veterinary Assistants must possess a minimum of 5 credits in not more than 2 sittings in WASSCE/SSCE or its equivalent with credit passes in English and Mathematics while any Certificate in relevant fields will be added advantage.”

Applicants must also be aged between 18 and 28 years, and must be physically, mentally, and psychologically fit.





The specialized fields include medical assistant, veterinary assistant, band section, communications or info-tech specialist, driver or mechanic, marine, plumbers, masons, painters, tilers, electricians, welders, and carpenters.

Interested applicants for both categories are to fill out the online application form.

