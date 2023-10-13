Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has presented the 2024 appropriation bill of N159.5 billion to the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

The Governor christened it ‘Budget of Sustainable Growth and Development’ and laid it before the lawmakers and other stakeholders at the Assembly complex on Friday as part of the activities marking his one year in office.

He explained that the 2024 appropriation bill, with recurrent expenditure at N87.5 billion, representing 55 per cent and capital expenditure pegged at N71.9 billion, or 45 per cent of the total budget size, was designed in line with the present economic realities in the country and inputs from the citizens.

Oyebanji stated that his administration was committed to fulfilling his six-pillar agenda across all sectors of the economy.

He mentioned, “The budget is a key tool that will enable us to give effect to the performance bond and ultimately fulfil the social contract we signed with the good people of Ekiti State.”

“In line with our open governance policy and participatory governance, it is instructive to note that the 2024 budget preparation process was conducted with respect to our avowed principle of inclusive participation.

I held town hall meetings across the three senatorial districts for our people to collate and articulate their needs and for us to listen to the needs of our towns and communities for consideration in the 2024 budget.

Many of the inputs obtained during the engagements have been incorporated into this proposal, fulfilling our bottom-up approach to government policy formulation and implementation,” he said.

The Governor, in the presentation, said that infrastructure will cost N20.3 billion; health and human services, N3.3 billion; micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises, N5.7 billion; education, N2.5 billion; agriculture, N1.6 billion; and water, N2.3 billion.

He called on the lawmakers to give the budget estimate quick consideration to help the administration deliver its core mandates to the people across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Speaking, the Speaker, Adeoye Aribasoye, said that the house would ensure critical dialogue, proper scrutiny, and constructive engagements with relevant bodies before passing the 2024 budget.





While noting that the bill, as presented, reflected progressive continuity, the speaker observed that the lawmakers would examine the document to ensure it aligns with the vision of shared prosperity and economic growth, among other grounds.

“We will engage in constructive dialogue, debate, and collaboration with MDAs to ensure the passage of the budget in record time,” the Speaker said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Those accusing labour of being sold out illiterate — NLC President

Following the subsidy removal saga, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero has…

Atiku seeks Supreme Court’s nod to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

In his efforts to establish allegations of forgery and lying on oath against President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…

Tinubu’s certificate: See what technology has done to us!

Some of the questions are being asked on the controversy surrounding the President Tinubu’s certificate saga. They wonder why…

AY keeps mum on Basketmouth’s apology

The last may not have been heard about the feud between comedian, Ayo Makun, known as…

VIDEO: Kess’ wife accused me of having affair with him — Phyna

The winner of Big Brother Naija Level Up, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that her…

Peseiro invites Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, 22 others for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has invited Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho of AC Milan of Italy and…