NIGERIAN singer Kechi Okwuchi has bagged MBA degree from University of St. Thomas, Houston Texas USA.

Okwuchi, is one of the two survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on Dec. 10, 2005, that claimed 107 lives, 60 of which were her schoolmates from Loyola Jesuit College.

The singer took to her Instagram page to post pictures and videos from the graduation ceremony.

She captioned, “Kechi Okwuchi, MBA officially.”

Kechi took part in the twelfth season of the famous America’s Got Talent hunt show in 2017, finishing off as a finalist.