Edo State Police Command has arrested one Mr Felix Iloghevbo over the alleged defilement of his seven-year-old daughter in Benin, Edo State.

The Command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said the suspect committed the crime on September 19, in Idokpa community, Uhunwonde Local Government of the state.

He said operatives of the Egba Division Police station arrested the suspect while acting on credible information.

According to him, the suspect made a statement and confessed to the crime while the victim was taken to Vivian Medical Center for a medical examination.

Also Chidi said the police arrested one Godwin Osaghale for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl in the state.

He said the suspect was arrested at Uromi, Edo state, following a complaint from the father of the victim, one Ehiavwin Great





The Command’s PRO said that Mr. Ehiavwin alleged that the suspect entered his apartment while he was not around, met his sick daughter on a chair and forcefully had sex with her.

He said the victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination while the suspect has been arrested.

Chidi said the Investigation is ongoing and that the suspects would soon be charged to court.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE