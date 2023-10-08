Indigenes of Erinmo-Ijesa in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State at the weekend raised the alarm over an alleged plan of the children of a late Spiritual Head of Ori-Oke Agbara Mountain, Joseph Adeyemi (Bojesomo) to bury their father on the mountain.

The settlement, however, appealed to the Osun State government and security operatives to intervene in the matter before it gets out of hand.

The community members who raised the alarm under the aegis of Erinmo-Ijesa Diaspora Heritage (EIDH) were reacting to the alleged documents purportedly thrown to the public by kinsmen of the deceased.

The EIDH further said it has uncovered an alleged plan to change the name of the mountain from Ori-Oke Agbara Erinmo to Ori-Oke Efon-Alaye.

The group, in a statement by its President, Mr. Joseph Adekanmi explained that “We came across documents in the public space announcing the funeral programme, wherein the world-famous Ori-Oke Erinmo was referred to as Ori-Oke Efon Alaye, via Erinmo, and their intent to bury the late Baba Bojesomo on the mountain. We demand that amendments be made to the funeral programme”.

The statement read: “It has been drawn to a dubious attempt to transfer the ownership of the famous Ori-Oke Erinmo to Efon Alaye by the Children and family members of a certain Late Prophet Odeyemi Joseph Bojesomo until the time of his death oversees the administration of the famous Ori-Oke Erinmo.

“We demand that amendments be made to the funeral programme earlier released, with the accurate description of the revered mountain to Ori-Oke Erinmo and its location as Erinmo Ijesa, Osun State.

“We seek the timely intervention of the government of Osun State to prevent the ceding of Erinmo Mountain in Erinmo Ijesa, Oriade Local government of Osun State to Efon Alaye a community in Ekiti State. We also call on the security and other relevant government agencies to be observant and ensure nothing untoward is done to threaten the peace and tranquillity of the people of Erinmo Ijesa and visitors to the famous Ori-Oke Erinmo. ”

At no time was the name “Ori-Oke Agbara Erinmo “ changed to Ori-Oke Efon-Alaye as erroneously and mischievously put in the funeral advert by the children of Baba Bojesomo.

“Upon the demise of Baba Bojesomo and subsequent announcement of burial plans, a document surfaced, describing the Ori-Oke as Ori-Oke Agbara Emimimo Efon Aalaye via Erinmo with a plan to bury him on the mountain which is shocking and unacceptable.

“That the indigenes of Erinmo Ijesa both home and abroad have made known their displeasure and disapproval to the plans and have subsequently reported the matter to the relevant government authorities who have since swung into action and gotten a written undertaking from Samuel Odeyemi Bojesomo (A.K.A arole) and Itunu Odeyemi (aka Gomina/Obanijesu) sons of Baba Bojesomo representing the family.

“The children of Baba Bojesomo and their family were invited and have had meetings with the Elerinmo in Council where they apologised and claimed that the description of the Ori-oke was an error on their part. The meetings reaffirmed the disapproval of the planned Internment of their father on the mountain and the family representatives promised to abide by the wishes of the Erinmo people.

“However, contrary to the agreement reached at the meetings held on August 19, 2023, and September 11, 2023, in Erinmo, and the entreaties of security agencies, the family has continued plans to bury their late father on Ori Oke Agbara in Erinmo as a tomb has now been erected for that purpose on the Mountain, this CANNOT and WILL NOT be allowed to happen.





“Erinmo-Ijesa people are peace-loving but will resist the Odeyemi (Bojesomo) Family from their planned interment of their late father on the mountain and from turning the place to a family property or converting the name. We have approached the matter peacefully but some of the children have been adamant and sending veiled threats to Erinmo people instead of allowing reason to prevail.

“We will resist this move by all possible means and we call on well-meaning people all over the world to caution these children before things go out of hand”, the statement added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE