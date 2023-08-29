Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested and paraded hordes of suspected gays in a hotel in Delta State.

They were allegedly carrying out a gay wedding ceremony at a popular hotel along Refinery Road Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

The police, while parading the suspects on Tuesday, vowed to prosecute the suspects in line with Nigeria’s Anti-Gay Law, which prohibits same-sex marriage in the country.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said no fewer than 100 suspected gays were arrested at the venue of the wedding.

He said the paraded suspects would be charged in court as soon as investigations were over.

Details coming….

