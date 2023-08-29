Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Ike has revealed why Neo keeps more condoms in the house.

On Monday, Ike stated this during a conversation with Pere and Mercy.

Pere had questioned Neo’s habit of taking condoms whenever new supplies arrived.

But Ike answered that Neo was keeping the condoms outside the house, as they are not free outside the house.

Pere: “Neo will be picking condoms as if he is having sex here. No one is having sex in this house but once condoms arrive he takes like 7 packs, I wonder what he is using them for.” Ike: ”He wants to carry the condoms home, you think condoms are free outside? Biggie is giving us 50 here, it is not free outside, he is taking it to save money.” Watch video below View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabi Community (@sabiradio)

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE