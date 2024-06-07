Four Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) Commanders have been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force for alleged criminal activities in the State.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, disclosed this when he hosted the Vigilantes groups and relevant security stakeholders in the State, at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre Awka, on Thursday.

He said they were arrested in their separate hideouts with illegal arms and ammunition.

The CP alleged that most of the crimes that occur in the state are being carried out by some of the vigilante operatives that do not want peace and development of the state.

He said the arrest occured within 26 days of his assumption as the 34th Commissioner of Police in the State.

He also mentioned illegal detention of suspects, mob actions, illegal security levies, and assault on suspects among others carried out by the vigilante operatives as some of the abnormalities observed within communities in the state.

According to him, there is nothing like unknown gunmen in Anambra, the people disturbing the peace of the state under the umbrella of unknown gunmen are people living with us and they are well known by community leaders where their operational dens are situated.

“I disclosed this for you people to know that, we are all aware of this ugly situation in a great state like Anambra.

“This meeting is aimed to strengthen the already existing relationship between the Police, AVG, and other local security outfits operating in the state.

“What we need to do to restore total peace and for every citizen to sleep with their two eyes closed in Anambra State is a God-fearing cooperation between the Police, the AVG, and the community leaders. And if this is achieved, I assure you people, there will be nothing like kidnapping, killings, and other criminal activities in the state. We must all work together to restore hope in Anambra State.

CP Itam restated his policing plan that is poised to operate an all-inclusive policing system to hear from everyone and anyone that with help the security agencies in enforcing the law and maintain public order and safety in the State.

However, the Commissioner while commending the Vigilantes and other security outfits for their commitment, dedication, and selfless service in assisting the Police to nip crime in the bud in the State, advised the AVG operatives not to allow themselves to be used against one another, especially on the Community they are expected to protect.

The Police boss pledged greater cooperation of officers and men of the Command to the legitimate and recognized security outfits in the State.

The CP also proposed the creation of a State Policing Model anchored on the platform of the Police Community Policing Committee that will accommodate all security outfits to police the State, to make the sharing of intelligence information harmonized.

In his brief remark, the state chairman of Anambra Vigilante Group, Mr. Chineye Ihenko, assured the CP of 100 percent cooperation in the war against insurgency in the state.

The State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy, Hon Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, on his part, thanked the CP and noted that this is the first of its kind in the state and seeks such continuous engagements like this.

Some of the stakeholders, Chris Udeze, Chidozie Osoroh, Barr. Paul Okoye and Elvis Okolie who also spoke, in their separate comments, complaint of the weak security structure in Ihiala local government area of the state, indiscriminate arrest of innocent residents, exposion of informants who reveal criminal tips to the police authority, and the poor working condition of AVG operatives in the state.

The meeting also has in attendance, the Management Team of the Police Command, State and Zonal Chairman PCRC, Rep. of the Director State Security Department Awka, Hunters Association of Nigeria, Rep. of the National President of Town Union Association in the State, Rep of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Members of Anambra State Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA) amongst others.

