Not fewer than 67 suspected bandits believed to be kidnappers operating in Tafawa Balewa LGA of Bauchi State have been killed by joint security operatives comprising police, soldiers, and members of local hunters and vigilantes.

Also, during the operation, particularly in the Lere District of the LGA, not fewer than 20 kidnapped victims were.

At the same time, rescued, while 8 AK-47 rifles and rounds of ammunition were recovered from the bandits.

The disclosure was made by Sarkin Lere, Jamilu Aliyu Bawa, while briefing Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, who paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to the area on Monday.

Sarkin Lere said that the operation, which was a joint one by all the security agencies operating in the area, was carried out under the directives of the State Police Commissioner.

He assured that members of the vigilantes in the area were battle-ready to ensure that the bandits were completely flushed out while the remaining victims still in captivity were safely rescued.

While corroborating the figure, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, commended the security agencies for the feat, urging them to go after the bandits and keep neutralising them to have peace.

The Governor also said that the issue of insecurity is becoming worrisome in the state but assured that his administration will continue to be on its toes to protect the lives and properties of innocent citizens of the state.

He further said that his administration will continue to support and equip security agencies to aid them in the fight against insecurity all over the state, stressing that without security and relative peace, no development can take place.

Bala Mohammed encouraged the security agencies to be vigilant about those trooping into the state from the northwestern states by ensuring proper profiling to separate the good from the bad.

He then announced the donation of 30 brand new motorcycles as well as the sum of N10 million to assist them in their operations.





Also speaking, the Police Commissioner, Awwal Musa Muhammad, assured that his men will continue to collaborate with sister security agencies to ensure a crime-free Bauchi State.

The Police Commissioner added that the recent operation in the area was a successful one, which led to the neutralisation of some of the bandits as well as the safe rescue of some of the kidnapped victims.

Awwal Musa assured that the remaining kidnapped victims will be rescued unhurt while the bandits will be cleared to make the area free for the people to live peacefully.

He also called for support and cooperation from the people of the state by volunteering useful information that would lead to arresting the criminals operating within the communities.

